You can fix her style, but don't touch her makeup!
Earlier today, Kim Kardashian launched her new cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, and E! News caught up with queen of contour at the beauty brand's launch party to dish all things makeup. And while Kim may credit her famously stylish hubby Kanye West with her fashion makeover, she maintains that her main man knows to stay away from her makeup game, leaving all the decisions to her.
When we asked Kim if the creative genius (who is known for making his opinions known) helps with her makeup, the mother of two made it clear that Yeezy doesn't.
"No. That's totally an area he doesn't know much about," said Kim. "But he's so proud of me."
Despite not knowing a lot about lipsticks, bronzers and concealers, Kim did say that her husband couldn't be more supportive of her new endeavor.
"I showed him my Instagram yesterday and we were looking at the product shots and all of the campaign shots and he was just so excited," she gushed.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
But that wasn't the only thing Kim was gushing about. The social media superstar was positively glowing (obviously her flawless makeup didn't hurt!) when she revealed details of her recent double-headed birthday trip to the Bahamas and Japan for Kanye's 40th.
"It was so much fun. I think the Bahamas was great because I took all of his friends and we just all had the most amazing time. Just super chill with the kids and our families. It was just so much fun," said the 36-year-old.
BTW: It's probably a good thing that 'Ye left the beauty decisions to Kim. Earlier today, her Creme Contour and Highlights Kit sold out in mere minutes.
At 9 a.m, Kim released her highly-anticipated trademark Crème Contour and Highlight Kit, which comes in four shades (light, medium, dark and deep dark). Retailing for $48 ($62.95 with taxes and shipping), the products began selling out in minutes. Medium, was the first to go, then light. The other two shades were completely sold out by 11:40 a.m.