You can fix her style, but don't touch her makeup!

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian launched her new cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, and E! News caught up with queen of contour at the beauty brand's launch party to dish all things makeup. And while Kim may credit her famously stylish hubby Kanye West with her fashion makeover, she maintains that her main man knows to stay away from her makeup game, leaving all the decisions to her.

When we asked Kim if the creative genius (who is known for making his opinions known) helps with her makeup, the mother of two made it clear that Yeezy doesn't.

"No. That's totally an area he doesn't know much about," said Kim. "But he's so proud of me."

Despite not knowing a lot about lipsticks, bronzers and concealers, Kim did say that her husband couldn't be more supportive of her new endeavor.

"I showed him my Instagram yesterday and we were looking at the product shots and all of the campaign shots and he was just so excited," she gushed.