Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready for a third baby!
On Wednesday, news broke that the couple has hired a surrogate. Kim, who has placenta accreta, has been very open about wanting to have another baby. But because she experienced difficulties with her first two pregnancies, doctors on a Nov. 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians told her it wouldn't be "safe" for her to carry a third child.
And a source tells E! News exclusively that after Kim's Paris robbery experience, she's been focused on having another baby.
The source tells us, "Kim has been very focused on having another child ever since the Paris robbery. The robbery only made her more determined to expand her family, and Kanye is truly a partner in the process."
So do we know when Kimye's baby could arrive?
