Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready for a third baby!

On Wednesday, news broke that the couple has hired a surrogate. Kim, who has placenta accreta, has been very open about wanting to have another baby. But because she experienced difficulties with her first two pregnancies, doctors on a Nov. 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians told her it wouldn't be "safe" for her to carry a third child.

And a source tells E! News exclusively that after Kim's Paris robbery experience, she's been focused on having another baby.