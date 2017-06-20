Thanks to their fans, TLC will release their first studio album in 15 years!

E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas ahead of the album's June 30 release, and they explained the motivation behind it and how their fans really made it all happen.

"Timing is everything, and it just felt like the right time," T-Boz explained. "The fans were urging and asking, so we did it. We found a good avenue to do [it], and it just felt right. So we went for it. Why not?"