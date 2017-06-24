Tara Lipinski Marries Fox Sports Producer Todd Kapostasy

The former gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is a married lady!

The skater, who took home gold at the 1998 Winter Olympics, married Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy on Saturday, People reported. The two tied the knot at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Lipinski wore a Reem Acra gown featuring a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci, and Charlotte Olympia pumps, People said, adding that her bridesmaids wore floral head wreaths and the flower girls clutched baskets made by Lipinski's mom, Pat.

Lipinski posted on her Instagram page a sweet photo of the two, writing, "What a special morning. My mom gave me the most beautiful gift. From the day I was born til the day I got married she wrote in a book about our journey together as mother and daughter. Holy tears! #TNTmeant2be #weddingday."