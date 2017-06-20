There's a lot to talk about when it comes to season five of Orange Is the New Black, but nothing has caught Twitter's attention more than young Daya.

During the eighth episode of the Netflix series' latest season, viewers are able to get a bit of a deeper look into Dascha Polanco's character and her relationship with her mother, Aleida (played by Elizabeth Rodriguez).

The episode features a 14-year-old Daya who gets some poor advice from her mom on how to deal with a guy, but that's beside the point. The biggest topic of conversation is how much young Daya looks like older Daya.