Mobb Deep Rapper Prodigy's Cause of Death Revealed

Less than two months after Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy passed away at just 42-years-old, his cause of death has been revealed.

E! News can confirm the hip-hop star died from accidentally choking. Ahead of his sudden passing, the rapper choked on an egg in the hospital where he was being treated for sickle cell anemia. The investigation to decide whether it was the choking or the symptoms of his disorder—which we're told he'd been battling for days—that ultimately led to his passing is now complete.

Prodigy was performing in Las Vegas the weekend before his death on the Art of Rap tour with artists Ice-T and Ghostface Killah. We're told he was hospitalized in the desert city due to complications associated with sickle cell, which can make people more prone to dehydration and a weakened immune system.