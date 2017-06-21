The Mirror Mirror star didn't start out as an actress but instead, took the role of a journalist. At age 15, she began writing and corresponding for Elle Girl U.K., and in 2008, she appeared as a reporter for Nickelodeon on the U.S. presidential election. She later continued her writing career for Cosmo Girl and the Los Angeles Times Magazine. Her journalism background helped share her story which led to writing a book.

"In October 2015, when I got the book deal, I wasn't filming anything. Then I got flooded with work. People told me to put the book on hold, but I knew it would be worth it to keep going. And as luck would have it, To the Bone came up" where Collins will be playing a woman sent to a rehab center for her eating disorder.

"Although I was in recovery for several years before the movie, preparing for the film allowed me to gather facts about eating disorders from professionals. It was a new form of recovery for me. I got to experience it as my character, Ellen, but also as Lily. I was terrified that doing the movie would take me backward, but I had to remind myself that they hired me to tell a story, not to be a certain weight. In the end, it was a gift to be able to step back into shoes I had once worn but from a more mature place."