Summers are for family vacations!

Just ask Thalía who's been traveling the with her two adorable children and husband Tommy Mottola. Aside from building memories together, the singer tells us that these are celebratory trips.

"We were in the Bahamas celebrating the two men in my life, awaiting my son Matteo's 6th birthday and Father's Day," the 45-year-old star exclusively tells E! News.