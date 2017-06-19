Summers are for family vacations!
Just ask Thalía who's been traveling the with her two adorable children and husband Tommy Mottola. Aside from building memories together, the singer tells us that these are celebratory trips.
"We were in the Bahamas celebrating the two men in my life, awaiting my son Matteo's 6th birthday and Father's Day," the 45-year-old star exclusively tells E! News.
We just saw them soaking up the sun and enjoying some beach time that even included a spontaneous treasure hunt. This star sure knows how to balance glamor and fun. But as Thalía puts it, for them it's all about the kids.
"From the moment that the kids are out of school, Tommy and I take advantage of that time, and we do all of our planned activities to enjoy our children to the fullest and have a great time as a family. Then, we go back, back to our jobs," she explains. "I will go back to the studio to record my next album, and he'll be very busy with the launch of his Broadway show that's based on the life of Donna Summer."
Thalía has made one thing clear, being a mother and spending time with her family is her top priority. The mom of two, Sabrina, 9, and Matthew, 5, has a lot on her plate being an entrepreneur. Aside from music, the star's Thalia Sodi Collection at Macy's has her signature style. More importantly, it's something that she devotes a lot of her energy to execute her vision. She's excited about her summer collection which has many pieces that she used during this vacation.
She even included some different looks in her Instagram posts.
After the Bahamas, the family jetted off to a different location with gorgeous mountains and took this epic Father's Day photo.
"Celebrating #FathersDay surrounded by nature and love!" the singer caption the photo.