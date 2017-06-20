Are you ready for the world's newest boy band sensation?
Regardless of your answer, ABC's Boy Band is making its debut in just two days, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the boys themselves.
In the premiere episode, titled appropriately "Meet the Boys," 30 young men from all over the country (and a few other countries) will audition in front of "architects" Nick Carter, Emma Bunton, and Timbaland for the chance to join a brand new boy band. Eighteen will make it to the second round, but only five will go on to steal the hearts of America's youth as the winners of the competition.
To meet the boys (and our commentary) before it's officially time to "Meet the Boys," start scrolling!
This 17 year-old from Malibu, CA needs to give us some hair care tips immediately because those are some seriously luscious locks.
We're not saying this 18 year-old from Hartsville, SC has the absolute coolest name in the competition, but it's pretty hard to beat a first name like Stone.
This 21 year-old from Liberia has a smile that could definitely melt a few hearts.
Hey girl, are you cold? 'Cuz this 18 year-old from Las Vegas has probably got enough room in his coat for two.
We're guessing this 17 year-old from Cleveland, OH rode to this photoshoot in a convertible to achieve that magnificent wind-blown 'do.
This 16 year-old from California has a cool name, a sharp suit jacket, a nice smile, and some sweet hair, so if he can sing, he might be unstoppable.
Something tells us this 20 year old Ohioan's moves are as cool as his jeans.
Sorry Boy Band, there's no way this 19 year-old Texan isn't already in a boy band, even if they're only famous on YouTube.
This 19 year-old from Thousand Oaks, CA already has the convertible hair and the fashionably roughed-up jean jacket of a true rock star.
That's a bold jacket choice for this 19 year-old from Greenwood, IN, and it is working.
He may only be 15, but this Floridian is definitely the coolest kid in an '80s teen movie.
Jordan Grizzle is 22, he's from Fort Lauderdale, FL, and he just seems really damn happy to be here.
This Nashville 16 year-old is going to need to tell us where he got that sweatshirt, because it's cool AF.
A regular 14 year-old from Las Vegas, or a young time traveling Leonardo DiCaprio trying his hand at the music business? You decide!
This 17 year-old from East Los Angeles has the eyebrows of a true star.
We've got a lot of respect for a boy in a bold print, and the print on this 18 year-old from Philadelphia is seriously bold.
"Jaden Gray" is 100% the name of a fictional pop star in a Disney Channel movie, so this 16 year-old from California already has a leg up.
Seriously jealous of the hair and the eyebrows on this 16 year-old from Las Vegas.
This 17 year-old Texan will either be the bad boy or the quiet one in the band, but we can't decide which.
Nick Carter and Justin Timberlake's love child is 17 and from Springfield, IL.
This 15 year-old from Memphis, TN has both a tooth gap AND hair that matches his pants, so he's already cooler than we'll ever be.
This 19 year-old from Seal Beach, CA looks like he gives really good hugs. We're not basing that on anything but a gut feeling and maybe the fact that his shirt looks really cozy.
This 24 year-old from Kansas City, MO may not have gotten the role of Jason Blossom on Riverdale, but he does have a good shot at making the band if you ask us.
This 18 year-old from Monterey, Mexico is perfectly dressed for running his start-up just in case this boy band thing doesn't work out.
Cameron is 22 and from Columbia, SC, and it was really nice of him to cut the sleeves off of his shirt for us.
Cam is 19, comes from Willingboro, NJ, and if we were to cast him on a Disney Channel show, he'd be the rule-following best friend of someone kind of wacky.
When this 15 year-old from Shorewood, WI isn't competing to join the next great boy band, he's starring as someone's brother on a Freeform show, probably.
And this 17 year-old from Greenwood, IN most likely moonlights as the misunderstood older brother on an ABC comedy.
This 19 year-old from Bronx, NY has a very cool sweater.
This 19 year-old is from Yorba Linda, CA and his name is...Andrew (Bloom)! This boy band could be 3/5 Andrews. How fun would that be?!
Boy Band premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC.