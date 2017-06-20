EXCLUSIVE!

Meet the Boy Band Contestants: Get a First Look at ABC's Newest Reality Competition

Are you ready for the world's newest boy band sensation? 

Regardless of your answer, ABC's Boy Band is making its debut in just two days, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the boys themselves. 

In the premiere episode, titled appropriately "Meet the Boys," 30 young men from all over the country (and a few other countries) will audition in front of "architects" Nick Carter, Emma Bunton, and Timbaland for the chance to join a brand new boy band. Eighteen will make it to the second round, but only five will go on to steal the hearts of America's youth as the winners of the competition. 

To meet the boys (and our commentary) before it's officially time to "Meet the Boys," start scrolling! 

Boy Band, Timmy Thames

ABC

Timmy Thames

This 17 year-old from Malibu, CA needs to give us some hair care tips immediately because those are some seriously luscious locks. 

Boy Band, Stone Martin

ABC

Stone Martin

We're not saying this 18 year-old from Hartsville, SC has the absolute coolest name in the competition, but it's pretty hard to beat a first name like Stone. 

Boy Band, Paul Toweh

ABC

Paul Toweh

This 21 year-old from Liberia has a smile that could definitely melt a few hearts. 

Boy Band, Santino Cardinale

ABC

Santino Cardinale

Hey girl, are you cold? 'Cuz this 18 year-old from Las Vegas has probably got enough room in his coat for two. 

Boy Band, Michael Conor

ABC

Michael Conor

We're guessing this 17 year-old from Cleveland, OH rode to this photoshoot in a convertible to achieve that magnificent wind-blown 'do. 

Boy Band, Sergio Calderon

ABC

Sergio Calderon

This 16 year-old from California has a cool name, a sharp suit jacket, a nice smile, and some sweet hair, so if he can sing, he might be unstoppable. 

Boy Band, Nate Wyatt

ABC

Nate Wyatt

Something tells us this 20 year old Ohioan's moves are as cool as his jeans. 

Boy Band, Miles Wesley

ABC

Miles Wesley

Sorry Boy Band, there's no way this 19 year-old Texan isn't already in a boy band, even if they're only famous on YouTube. 

Boy Band, Matthew Dean

ABC

Matthew Dean

This 19 year-old from Thousand Oaks, CA already has the convertible hair and the fashionably roughed-up jean jacket of a true rock star. 

Boy Band, Jon Klassen

ABC

Jon Klassen

That's a bold jacket choice for this 19 year-old from Greenwood, IN, and it is working. 

Boy Band, Lukas James

ABC

Lukas James

He may only be 15, but this Floridian is definitely the coolest kid in an '80s teen movie. 

Boy Band, Jordan Grizzle

ABC

Jordan Grizzle

Jordan Grizzle is 22, he's from Fort Lauderdale, FL, and he just seems really damn happy to be here. 

Boy Band, Marcus Pendleton

ABC

Marcus Pendleton

This Nashville 16 year-old is going to need to tell us where he got that sweatshirt, because it's cool AF. 

Boy Band, Jay Gilbert

ABC

Jay "J Hype" Gilbert

A regular 14 year-old from Las Vegas, or a young time traveling Leonardo DiCaprio trying his hand at the music business? You decide!

Boy Band, Michael Jiminez

ABC

Michael "Mikey" Jiminez

This 17 year-old from East Los Angeles has the eyebrows of a true star. 

Boy Band, Gavin Becker

ABC

Gavin Becker

We've got a lot of respect for a boy in a bold print, and the print on this 18 year-old from Philadelphia is seriously bold. 

Boy Band, Jaden Gray

ABC

Jaden Gray

"Jaden Gray" is 100% the name of a fictional pop star in a Disney Channel movie, so this 16 year-old from California already has a leg up.

Boy Band, Gianni Cardinale

ABC

Gianni Cardinale

Seriously jealous of the hair and the eyebrows on this 16 year-old from Las Vegas. 

Boy Band, Dylan Rey

ABC

Dylan Rey

This 17 year-old Texan will either be the bad boy or the quiet one in the band, but we can't decide which. 

Boy Band, Devin Hayes

ABC

Devin Hayes

Nick Carter and Justin Timberlake's love child is 17 and from Springfield, IL.

Boy Band, Dorian Tyler

ABC

Dorian Tyler

This 15 year-old from Memphis, TN has both a tooth gap AND hair that matches his pants, so he's already cooler than we'll ever be.

Boy Band, Chance Perez

ABC

Chance Perez

This 19 year-old from Seal Beach, CA looks like he gives really good hugs. We're not basing that on anything but a gut feeling and maybe the fact that his shirt looks really cozy.

Boy Band, Zack Taylor

ABC

Zack Taylor

This 24 year-old from Kansas City, MO may not have gotten the role of Jason Blossom on Riverdale, but he does have a good shot at making the band if you ask us.

Boy Band, Alan Ayala

ABC

Alan Ayala

This 18 year-old from Monterey, Mexico is perfectly dressed for running his start-up just in case this boy band thing doesn't work out. 

Boy Band, Cameron Armstrong

ABC

Cameron Armstrong

Cameron is 22 and from Columbia, SC, and it was really nice of him to cut the sleeves off of his shirt for us.

Boy Band, Camry Jackson

ABC

Camry "Cam" Jackson

Cam is 19, comes from Willingboro, NJ, and if we were to cast him on a Disney Channel show, he'd be the rule-following best friend of someone kind of wacky.

Boy Band, Brady Tutton

ABC

Brady Tutton

When this 15 year-old from Shorewood, WI isn't competing to join the next great boy band, he's starring as someone's brother on a Freeform show, probably. 

Boy Band, Andrew Butcher

ABC

Andrew Butcher

And this 17 year-old from Greenwood, IN most likely moonlights as the misunderstood older brother on an ABC comedy. 

Boy Band, Andrew Ramos

ABC

Andrew "Drew" Ramos

This 19 year-old from Bronx, NY has a very cool sweater. 

Boy Band, Andrew Bloom

ABC

Guess.

This 19 year-old is from Yorba Linda, CA and his name is...Andrew (Bloom)! This boy band could be 3/5 Andrews. How fun would that be?! 

Boy Band premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

