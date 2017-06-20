Are you ready for the world's newest boy band sensation?

Regardless of your answer, ABC's Boy Band is making its debut in just two days, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the boys themselves.

In the premiere episode, titled appropriately "Meet the Boys," 30 young men from all over the country (and a few other countries) will audition in front of "architects" Nick Carter, Emma Bunton, and Timbaland for the chance to join a brand new boy band. Eighteen will make it to the second round, but only five will go on to steal the hearts of America's youth as the winners of the competition.

To meet the boys (and our commentary) before it's officially time to "Meet the Boys," start scrolling!