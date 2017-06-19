Anything Leo can do, Kate can do better...

Kate Winslet caught up with E! News over the weekend and dished about her chilling new role in The Mountain Between Us, starring opposite Idris Elba In the interview, the actress also discussed whether or not it was harder to film this movie than her role in Titanic and if she plans on working with her pal Leonardo DiCaprio again.

In the new film, Idris and Kate play strangers who survive a deadly plane crash on a snow-covered mountain and must forge a bond in order to survive the elements. Sounds like a rough time, and it turns out it was...

"This was much harder than Titanic because we really were at 10,000 feet and it really was -38 degrees Celsius [-36 degrees Fahrenheit]."

When asked if the filming the did movie remind her in some ways of her career-making role, the 41-year-old said, "I definitely had Titanic flashbacks. How could I not? Freezing cold. Me falling into that cold water."

She added, "It was definitely reminiscent of certain other rather challenging, strenuous experiences I had 20 years ago.