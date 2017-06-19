Kat Graham had quite the whirlwind weekend...
In addition to her new film, All Eyez on Me, hitting theaters on Friday, Graham, who plays a young Jada Pinkett Smith in the Tupac Shakur biopic, also turned up at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards in Toronto and talked to E! News about Pinkett Smith's less-than-stellar reaction to the movie on Twitter.
Graham confessed, "When I first got the role, I reached out to [Pinkett Smith] a year and a half ago...the point of reaching out to her, as well as the other producers on the film, was to insure the integrity of the story and the character."
The Swiss-born actress added, "I even spoke to her last week and she had nothing but support."
The day the film came out, which would have been the rapper's 46th birthday, Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to say that seeing her relationship with Shakur on screen was "deeply hurtful."
Graham said of the comments, "I have a lot of love for her. I hope people just see the movie and make the choice for themselves."
It turns out that before each of them were famous, Pinkett Smith and Shakur were close friends while attending high school at the Baltimore School for the Arts. The film depicts that young relationship and Bad Moms actress is not happy about it.
"Forgive me... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth," Pinkett Smith tweeted Friday. "The re-imagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful."
The Gotham actress also pointed out several scenes in the film that she says did not happen the way they are pictured.
"To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles," she wrote. "You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both."
Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the "California Love" rapper in the All Eyez on Me.
The rapper was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in 1996. He was 25.