Kat Graham had quite the whirlwind weekend...

In addition to her new film, All Eyez on Me, hitting theaters on Friday, Graham, who plays a young Jada Pinkett Smith in the Tupac Shakur biopic, also turned up at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Awards in Toronto and talked to E! News about Pinkett Smith's less-than-stellar reaction to the movie on Twitter.

Graham confessed, "When I first got the role, I reached out to [Pinkett Smith] a year and a half ago...the point of reaching out to her, as well as the other producers on the film, was to insure the integrity of the story and the character."

The Swiss-born actress added, "I even spoke to her last week and she had nothing but support."

The day the film came out, which would have been the rapper's 46th birthday, Pinkett Smith took to Twitter to say that seeing her relationship with Shakur on screen was "deeply hurtful."