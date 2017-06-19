Work hard. Eat hard.

In Shay Mitchell's case, that entails a lot of carbs—chips, pizza and a whole lot of pasta. Luckily, the Pretty Little Liars star is quite the workout warrior.

"At the end of the day, everything in moderation," said the actress, who admitted that ordering food in bed is her guilty pleasure.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old actress was the celebrity guest at SHAPE Body Shop in LA, a fitness pop-up studio, and shared everything from her diet preferences, beauty secrets (a book may be on the way!) to her intense workout routine.