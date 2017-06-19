Carrie Fisher had heroin, methadone and other drugs in her system when she died suddenly at age 60 in 2016, according to a toxicology report released Monday; E! News obtained the official documents from the Los Angeles County coroner's office. "The exposure to cocaine took place sometime approximately in the last 72 hours of the sample that was obtained," the report said, which also revealed Carrie had a "remote exposure to MDMA" (commonly known as ecstasy). In addition to the illegal drugs, Carrie was taking Abilify, Lamictal and Prozac under prescription.

Carrie—the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds—had a history of bipolar disorder and a long history of drug use. At the time of her death, she was taking oxycodone without a prescription, pre the report. A CT scan showed "skeletal degenerative arthritis and sponylosis, mild diffuse cerebral atrophy and mild cardiomegaly with sites of coronary artery calcification."