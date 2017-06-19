Look Back on All of The Bachelor's Televised Weddings

Lights, camera, vows!

Congratulations are in order for Bachelor in Paradise's Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, as E! News has confirmed the season three couple swapped vows in June 17 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with ABC's cameras capturing the ceremony. While many familiar faces from the franchise were in attendance on the happy day, it's yet to be determined how and when their televised nuptials will air amid the allegations of misconduct that shut down production on BIP's fourth season

But Evan and Carly's wedding isn't the first televised ceremony Bachelor Nation has allowed viewers to attend, with the first one airing in 2003.