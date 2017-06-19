Lights, camera, vows!
Congratulations are in order for Bachelor in Paradise's Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, as E! News has confirmed the season three couple swapped vows in June 17 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with ABC's cameras capturing the ceremony. While many familiar faces from the franchise were in attendance on the happy day, it's yet to be determined how and when their televised nuptials will air amid the allegations of misconduct that shut down production on BIP's fourth season
But Evan and Carly's wedding isn't the first televised ceremony Bachelor Nation has allowed viewers to attend, with the first one airing in 2003.
Of course, we're talking about Trista and Ryan Sutter's nuptials, which were the first to air on ABC and brought in huge ratings for the network.
Since Trista and Ryan's big day, five more weddings have been filmed as specials, with Chris Harrison officiating all but one of the ceremonies.
Look back on all of The Bachelor's televised weddings and find out if all the couples have stood the test of time:
The OGs of The Bachelorette were actually the franchise's first televised nuptials in 2003, with ABC dedicated three episodes to the big day, as well as the bachelor and bachelorette parties and family drama that took place ahead of the ceremony. They were paid $1 million for the special, which brought in more than 17 million viewers. The couple is still together, and have two children, Max and Blakesley.
Jason and Molly's Wedding aired in 2010, with the couple choosing to have Molly's uncle officiate the ceremony instead of Chris Harrison, who has officiated all the other Bachelor weddings. Performers included Gavin DeGraw and American Idol's Jason Castro, and the day's drama included rain during the ceremony and two paparazzos being arrested for attempting to take photos of the wedding. Their two-hour special attracted about nine million viewers. Jason has one son, Ty, from his previous marriage, and he and Molly welcomed their daughter, Riley, in 2013.
In 2012, the Bachelorette couple made it official in a ceremony in Pasadena, which aired as special titled The Bachelorette: Ashley and JP's Wedding. Around four million viewers tuned in. Ashley and J.P. who recently appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, have welcomed two children since swapping vows.
The season 17 couple swapped vows in January 2014, with the ceremony taking place in Santa Barbara. The theme for the wedding was "Grown Sexy," as Sean and Catherine were waiting until after their wedding to have sex for the first time. One surprising guest? Lisa Vanderpump, as she and Sean competed on Dancing With the Stars together. The wedding special brought in 6.2 million viewers. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Samuel, in July 2016.
While viewers watched the only couple to make it out of Bachelor in Paradise season one wed in the season two premiere the following summer, it turned out the wedding wasn't actually legal.
"When we came back, we were supposed to start the paperwork," Marcus revealed, "but she stalled." He then accused Lacy of ghosting him, saying she just "vanished."
The Bachelor in Paradise season two fan-favorite couple said "I do" in a lavish ceremony that aired as part of The Bachelor's 20th anniversary special which aired on Valentine's Day, with almost every major franchise name in attendance. "We are honored to be able to share this moment with you on TV on ABC," Jade wrote on Instagram when it was announced they would be getting hitched on TV. "We love you all!" Tolbert added, "Is this real life? Thanks to everyone for all the love and support."
Jade and Tanner are set to welcome their first child, a girl, in September.
While their nuptials have yet to air (and were originally set to be part of Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, which recently shut down production due to allegations of misconduct), Evan and Carly still swapped vows in a beach wedding near Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, on June 17. The only lasting couple from BIP season three exchanged vows in front of alums such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi.
Evan and Carly's wedding will air on ABC.