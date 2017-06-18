Dream a little dream of dad!

Rob Kardashian reunited with Blac Chyna and daughter Dream Kardashian for his very first Father's Day as a dad at Disneyland. The trio were all smiles in the House of Mouse on Sunday. Rob posted a slew of snaps on his Snapchat and a photo on his Instagram, which featured a photo of his little lady in a polka dot pink top and Minnie Mouse hat.

The sweet photo had the caption, "Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father's Day trip with my baby."

Looks like someone had a blast, and that someone is definitely Rob!