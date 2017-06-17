Gal Gadot Shows Us What a Wonder Woman Really Is

If you saw Wonder Woman, which you probably did because everybody did, you already know how much of a bad ass Gal Gadot is onscreen, but what's also made the world fall in the love with the Israeli actress is what's she's like off-screen and that appears to be very down to Earth.

She may be the daughter of a god on the silver screen but in real life Gal's as real as it gets.

The 32-year-old posted a make-up free (and flawless nonetheless) photo of herself on her Instagram earlier today showing what real life is like as a wife and mother of two daughters, Maya and Alma.