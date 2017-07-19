Stevie Wonder put a ring on it!

The legendary 67-year-old music man wed his 42-year-old girlfriend, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, in a star-studded wedding at the Hotel Bel-Air over the weekend, reports People. The pair have two children together.

The outlet also reported that the reception was decorated with abundance of flowers and string lights.

Additionally, a background vocalist Marqueta Pippens, who performed at the event, shared photos and videos from the wedding on her Instagram account on Monday, but has since made her account private.

The publication reports that the singer captioned a collage from the event, "Had a ball and was honored to be a part of Stevie Wonder’s wedding."

Another image detailed a lavish release of hundreds of butterflies during the nuptials. Pippens' caption said, "Everything was so beautiful not to mention the hundreds of butterflies that were released from a box during the ceremony."

In another one of Pippens' pics, Wonder was captured dancing with his daughter and his blushing bride, who donned a head piece and form-fitting white wedding gown for the big day.

A now-private video apparently showed Babyface singing his hit "Whip Appeal" at the reception.