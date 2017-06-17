Check Out What Your Favorite Musicians From the '90s Look Like Now

Nostalgia is all the rage right now.

With television reboots like Will and Grace, Roseanne and Fuller House, '90s-themed bar crawls, I Love The 90s summer tours, movie remakes like The Mummy and Baywatch, and an influx in the number of denim jackets and vests being worn, it is safe to say people are missing the beloved decade.

Here is a then-and-now look at 25 of the most beloved 90s musicians you may have forgotten about.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Vanilla Ice

Getty Images

Vanilla Ice

The "Ice Ice Baby" lyricist spent fall 2016 waltzing his way around the ballroom on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. He and his partner Witney Carson were the fourth couple to be eliminated.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Smashmouth

Getty Images

Smash Mouth

The "All Star" band is set to release an acoustic re-recording of their first album Fush Yu Mang which includes hit "Walkin' on the Sun" in 2017.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Sisqo

Getty Images

Sisqo

The rapper has taken a surprising turn in the music scene since his 1999 hit "Thong Song," In 2016 he provided rap lyrics for Marie Oscmond's Music Is Medicine album.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Savage Garden, Darren Hayes

Columbia Records; Instagram

Savage Garden

After a quick rise to fame, the "Truly Madly Deeply" Australian pop duo split up in 2001.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Sarah McLachlan

Getty Images

Sarah McLachlan

In 2016 the three-time Grammy-nominated singer released her second Christmas album and performed live on NBC's Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting special. She is currently writing her next studio album.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Mark McGrath

Getty Images

Marc McGrath

Fans can find the Sugar Ray frontman on the I Love the '90s–The Party Continues Tour during summer 2017.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Sir Mix-a-Lot

Getty Images

Sir Mix-a-Lot

The "Baby Got Back" icon hosts his own weekday radio show Explicitly Old School with Sir-Mix-A-Lot out of California.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Salt N Peppa

Getty Images

Salt-N-Pepa

The group's 1993 hit "Shoop" made a mainstream return in 2016 when it was dubbed one of the theme songs to the Academy Award-nominated, Marvel film Deadpool.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Rob Thomas

Getty Images

Rob Thomas

The three-time Grammy winner spent 2016 on tour with the Counting Crows.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Marilyn Manson

Getty Images

Marilyn Manson

The four-time Grammy-nominated rock star is set to release his tenth album Heaven Upside Down later this year.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Natalie Imbruglia

Getty Images

Natalie Imbruglia

The Grammy-nominated artist completed an acoustic tour in spring 2017.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, MC Hammer

Getty Images

MC Hammer

The "Can't Touch This" icon has released a number of albums, been part of a number of business ventures and made a variety of television appearances since the '90s. Most recently, the Grammy winner appeared as himself on Cartoon Network's Uncle Grandpa.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Mya

Getty Images

Mya

The "Case of the Ex" star released her seventh album Smoove Jones in 2016, which landed her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Aqua

Shutterstock; AP Photo\r\n

Aqua

May 2017 was the twentieth anniversary of the band's hit song, "Barbie Girl." In 2016 the band announced they would perform "at least 10 concerts" for an upcoming "We Love the '90s" music festival.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Lisa Loeb

Getty Images

Lisa Loeb

The "Stay" songstress has stayed busy in the world of music since the 90s. In 2016 alone she released her fourth children's album, became the head composer for the If You Give A Mouse A Cookie Amazon series, and made morning show holiday performances with the Band of Merrymakers.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, K-Ci, JoJo

Getty Images

K-Ci & JoJo

The "All My Life" duo has released five albums since 1997. Their 2013 album My Brother's Keeper reached the top 20 on Billboard's US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Jakob Dylan

Getty Images

Jakob Dylan

The Wallflowers front man is set to release a duet cover album in the near future.

 

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Paula Cole

Getty Images

Paula Cole

Most famous for providing the theme song to hit series Dawson's Creek, the "I Don't Want to Wait" singer is releasing a cover album in August 2017.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Hanson

Getty Images

Hanson

The long-haired, brother heartthrobs of the '90s are currently working on a Christmas album and a beer company. Its name? Mmmhops.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Brian McKnight

Getty Images

Brian McKnight

The "Anytime" singer has picked up fifteen Grammy nominations since coming onto the scene in the '90s. His 2016 album An Evening With reached the number 13 spot on the Billboard R&B chart.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Fiona Apple

Getty Images

Fiona Apple

The 1998 Grammy winner released "Tiny Hands" for the Women's March on Washington in 2017.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Darius Rucker

Getty Images

Darius Rucker

The Hootie in the Blowfish frontman is now a Grammy-winning country music solo artist.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Coolio

Getty Images

Coolio

The "Gangsta's Paradise" singer can be seen throughout summer 2017 rapping on the I Love the 90s Tour.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Busta Rhymes

Getty Images

Busta Rhymes

The 11-time Grammy nominee was a featured artist on a rendition of "My Shot" for the 2016 Broadway remix album The Hamilton Mixtape.

'90s Musicians, Then and Now, Fatboy Slim

Getty Images

Fatboy Slim

The "Praise You" DJ has not stopped performing since the 90s—most notably performing at the 2012 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Tell us in the comments section which 90s artist you'd like to see make a comeback.

