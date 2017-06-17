Check Out What Your Favorite Musicians From the '90s Look Like Now

Nostalgia is all the rage right now.

With television reboots like Will and Grace, Roseanne and Fuller House, '90s-themed bar crawls, I Love The 90s summer tours, movie remakes like The Mummy and Baywatch, and an influx in the number of denim jackets and vests being worn, it is safe to say people are missing the beloved decade.

Here is a then-and-now look at 25 of the most beloved 90s musicians you may have forgotten about.