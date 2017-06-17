Check Out What Your Favorite Musicians From the '90s Look Like Now

Nostalgia is all the rage right now.
With television reboots like Will and Grace, Roseanne and Fuller House, '90s-themed bar crawls, I Love The 90s summer tours, movie remakes like The Mummy and Baywatch, and an influx in the number of denim jackets and vests being worn, it is safe to say people are missing the beloved decade.
Here is a then-and-now look at 25 of the most beloved 90s musicians you may have forgotten about.
The "Ice Ice Baby" lyricist spent fall 2016 waltzing his way around the ballroom on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. He and his partner Witney Carson were the fourth couple to be eliminated.
The "All Star" band is set to release an acoustic re-recording of their first album Fush Yu Mang which includes hit "Walkin' on the Sun" in 2017.
The rapper has taken a surprising turn in the music scene since his 1999 hit "Thong Song," In 2016 he provided rap lyrics for Marie Oscmond's Music Is Medicine album.
After a quick rise to fame, the "Truly Madly Deeply" Australian pop duo split up in 2001.
In 2016 the three-time Grammy-nominated singer released her second Christmas album and performed live on NBC's Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting special. She is currently writing her next studio album.
Fans can find the Sugar Ray frontman on the I Love the '90s–The Party Continues Tour during summer 2017.
The "Baby Got Back" icon hosts his own weekday radio show Explicitly Old School with Sir-Mix-A-Lot out of California.
The group's 1993 hit "Shoop" made a mainstream return in 2016 when it was dubbed one of the theme songs to the Academy Award-nominated, Marvel film Deadpool.
The three-time Grammy winner spent 2016 on tour with the Counting Crows.
The four-time Grammy-nominated rock star is set to release his tenth album Heaven Upside Down later this year.
The Grammy-nominated artist completed an acoustic tour in spring 2017.
The "Can't Touch This" icon has released a number of albums, been part of a number of business ventures and made a variety of television appearances since the '90s. Most recently, the Grammy winner appeared as himself on Cartoon Network's Uncle Grandpa.
The "Case of the Ex" star released her seventh album Smoove Jones in 2016, which landed her a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.
May 2017 was the twentieth anniversary of the band's hit song, "Barbie Girl." In 2016 the band announced they would perform "at least 10 concerts" for an upcoming "We Love the '90s" music festival.
The "Stay" songstress has stayed busy in the world of music since the 90s. In 2016 alone she released her fourth children's album, became the head composer for the If You Give A Mouse A Cookie Amazon series, and made morning show holiday performances with the Band of Merrymakers.
The "All My Life" duo has released five albums since 1997. Their 2013 album My Brother's Keeper reached the top 20 on Billboard's US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
The Wallflowers front man is set to release a duet cover album in the near future.
Most famous for providing the theme song to hit series Dawson's Creek, the "I Don't Want to Wait" singer is releasing a cover album in August 2017.
The long-haired, brother heartthrobs of the '90s are currently working on a Christmas album and a beer company. Its name? Mmmhops.
The "Anytime" singer has picked up fifteen Grammy nominations since coming onto the scene in the '90s. His 2016 album An Evening With reached the number 13 spot on the Billboard R&B chart.
The 1998 Grammy winner released "Tiny Hands" for the Women's March on Washington in 2017.
The Hootie in the Blowfish frontman is now a Grammy-winning country music solo artist.
The "Gangsta's Paradise" singer can be seen throughout summer 2017 rapping on the I Love the 90s Tour.
The 11-time Grammy nominee was a featured artist on a rendition of "My Shot" for the 2016 Broadway remix album The Hamilton Mixtape.
The "Praise You" DJ has not stopped performing since the 90s—most notably performing at the 2012 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony.
