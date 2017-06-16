Jonah Hill and His Bulging Biceps Serve Up Major Fitness Motivation

Which way to Muscle Beach, Jonah Hill?

The Oscar-nominated funnyman was photographed leaving a Los Angeles gym on Friday afternoon, and we couldn't help but notice he's looking superbuff (yes that's a Superbad pun) these days. Jonah's biceps were out for the world to see in a navy blue tank top, which he paired with black shorts, high socks and tennis shoes.

Safe to say this celeb is laying out by the pool this weekend.

The Wolf of Wall Street Star knows a thing or two about weight loss, and over the years has become famous for his fluctuating figure. After gaining 40 lbs. for 2015's War Dogs, Hill recruited his 22 Jump Street co-star for some fitness and nutrition tips.

"I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'" the comedian shared on The Tonight Show. To which he said the Magic Mike actor responded, "Yes, you dumb motherf--ker, of course you will, it's the simplest thing in the entire world.