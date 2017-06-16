Zoë Kravitz Plays Coy Over Drake Romance Rumors

Why so coy?

The next time Zoë Kravitz appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she should play "Plead the Fifth." Because when she stopped by the studio Thursday with her Rough Night co-star Ilana Glazer, Kravitz clammed up a bit when Andy Cohen asked, "Did you date Drake?"

"We hung out for a minute," Kravitz told the host, "but we are very good friends. You know..."

"You hung out? Like you mashed a little bit?" Cohen asked. With a big laugh and a shoulder shake, she said, "We hung out a little bit. It's how I hang out. I don't know how you hang out."