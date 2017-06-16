Zoë Kravitz Plays Coy Over Drake Romance Rumors

Bravo
Why so coy?
The next time Zoë Kravitz appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she should play "Plead the Fifth." Because when she stopped by the studio Thursday with her Rough Night co-star Ilana Glazer, Kravitz clammed up a bit when Andy Cohen asked, "Did you date Drake?"
"We hung out for a minute," Kravitz told the host, "but we are very good friends. You know..."
"You hung out? Like you mashed a little bit?" Cohen asked. With a big laugh and a shoulder shake, she said, "We hung out a little bit. It's how I hang out. I don't know how you hang out."
"Right, right," Glazer said. "That's hot. That's hot."
"If I was hanging out with Drake I know what I'd be doing with him!" Cohen said. "Let me put it that way." Glazer thought that was a "cute" answer—and Kravitz agreed, saying, "He's a cutie!"
Kravitz and Drake were first linked in late 2013. As she told E! News while promoting Divergent a few months later, she'd "heard" about the romance rumors. "He's one of my dearest friends. I adore him, but we're friends." At the time, Kravitz added, "I'm single and ready to mingle, y'all!"
By the summer of 2014, a source told E! News they "were all over each other" in Toronto—but neither Kravitz nor Drake was too committed. "They're clearly hooking up. Nothing exclusive," the source said. "They both travel the world, have millions of dollars. They have fun together."
Things cooled off between the two, and Drake later returned to Rihanna. (They later split and he had a fling with Jennifer Lopez.) Kravitz, meanwhile, began dating Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman in 2016 after meeting through mutual friends at a bar. "That was it, done. We just never really separated," Kravitz said in Net-a-Porter's The EDIT. "We're happy. He's wonderful."
