Eliza Dushku Engaged to Peter Palandjian

Hear that? That's the sound of wedding bells in Eliza Dushku's future.

The 36-year-old actress—known for her TV roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dollhouse and Tru Calling—announced on Instagram Thursday that she's engaged to 53-year-old Peter Palandjian.

The proposal took place in Boston, and the Watertown, Mass.,-born actress shared a photo of the happy moment with her 482,000 followers. "#Ayo..! 'YES!!' Absolutely, my love," wrote Dushku, who held hands with Palandjian. "#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed." Dushku did not share further details from the proposal, nor did she show a close-up of her ring.