Rebel Wilson stood up to a magazine—and won.

More than two years after a series of articles were published about the Pitch Perfect 3 actress, she emerged victorious in a defamation case against Bauer Media. The verdict was reached in two days by an all-female jury after a three-week trial, according to 7 News Melbourne.

During the court case, Wilson and her legal team argued the articles, which accused her of lying about her age, name and other personal details about her upbringing, were inaccurate and damaged her reputation. She also alleged that the articles caused her to lose two roles.

After the jury ruled in her favor, she took to social media to explain what the win meant for her and her future.