The tournament continues.
You can now officially vote for both your favorite fight and your favorite musical moment of the past year in TV, meaning we're here celebrating a bit of variety today.
Last year, The 100's Lexa (RIP) and Roan (RIP) won best fight for their epic showdown, and Best Musical Moment is a new category for 2017, inspired by the multiple musical episodes and many musical numbers we saw this year. It includes both actual numbers performed on screen and excellent musical choices for epic moments.
All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the moments you love. Use them wisely...
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!