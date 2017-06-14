In "Assaulting Reality," the detectives watched a fake reality show, Heart's Desire, when a contestant is shown video of herself in the "Dream Suite" with the suitor on the series. But Melanie (Comfort Clinton) doesn't remember the acts depicted on screen. "Did Ryan rape me?" she asked. Doink Doink.

Oleynik played Lizzie, a frazzled producer on the show with Gross and Malick as executive producers.

The detectives investigated the events—eventually becoming part of the storyline—and in typical SVU fashion there were several twists. First, the suitor never had sex with the contestant. Instead, it was another houseguest and the producers had just found the footage. Lizzie was fired, but agreed to testify against the executive producers who were pulling the strings.