Pregnancy was never easy for Chrissy Teigen.

She has been open about the fact that conceiving a child was a several-years-long struggle for her and husband John Legend before the birth of their daughter, Luna, in April 2016. Life after pregnancy presented difficulties as well, as Teigen recently opened up about her experiences with postpartum depression.

Now that those battles are behind her, the model is considering other options for children she may have in the future.

"I would definitely adopt or have foster children," she told Marie Claire. "Maybe I should be scared [of having postpartum depression again], but I don't know. It couldn't be any worse than it was—could it?"