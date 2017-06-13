Diane Keaton Reveals Which Celebrities Are Not Her Friends

Everyone in Hollywood loves Diane Keaton—and the feeling is mutual. But that doesn't mean she's actually friends with everyone in show business. The 71-year-old actress recently received the AFI Life Achievement Award, where dozens of celebrities showed up to pay their respects to the Annie Hall star. And while Keaton appreciated the outpouring of support, she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday she doesn't consider her co-stars lifelong pals: "They've worked with me."
Keaton then began to review the list of attendees and presenters from her AFI ceremony. "Some are important, you know? Like Meryl Streep!" she said. "That's an important person."
"I love her. But I don't see her very often," Keaton said. "She doesn't call. But I love her!"
Sarah Silverman "was funny," Keaton said. Unaware that Silverman had once dated Kimmel, she gushed, "I thought she was very funny and very attractive." That tickled Kimmel, who joked, "I guess you didn't go too deep into that Wikipedia, and you skipped the personal life part of it."
"Reese Witherspoon was there," Keaton said, returning to her list. "That was a nice thing."
"Not a friend?" Kimmel wondered.
"You know, I met Reese when she was 14 and I directed her in a TV movie," Keaton recalled. "She was just a kid. There was no question [she'd be a movie star]. Great looking. Great talent."
"And yet still not a friend? Kimmel asked. Keaton replied, "No, not a friend."
At that moment, Keaton realized, "I don't really have any friends."
Earlier in the interview, Keaton gave Kimmel grief for not returning her calls to speak on her behalf at the AFI Award ceremony. "It made me feel very bad inside my heart," she said. "Your representatives—no, I'm serious! This is not OK! Your representatives told me that you were doing a dog voiceover of a basset hound. It's for a very good cause: Purina dog food. That hurt my feelings—inside of my heart. Like I told you, I have it, and it hurt them. I have two hearts."
"That's not true," Kimmel said, later confessing he's "dazzled" by Keaton "in a number of ways."
Keaton said she "wanted more men to come" to her AFI Award ceremony, though a few former lovers "from a long time ago" did show up, like Woody Allen and Warren Beatty. "Now I'm a single woman," she said. "I was never married. Nobody ever asked me to marry them. I don't know why. It seems like, you would think…" Kimmel said that if he were single, he would've proposed. "I think we should finish this bottle of wine and see where it takes us," he laughed.
Though Keaton counts Steve Martin and Martin Short as friends, she was most excited to see Allen, as he gave her "everything." And yet, in spite of the love and affection Hollywood has shown her, the actress still feels alone. "I don't really have any friends," she insisted. "Not one."