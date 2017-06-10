Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews made their first appearance since their own headline-making May 20 wedding at friend's nuptials in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday.

Pippa donned some dazzling duds for the wedding of her friend, entrepreneur Jöns Bartholdson, who married Anna Ridderstad in a lavish wedding. For the event, Kate Middleton's younger sister broke with tradition (the one where you don't wear white or black to a wedding) and outfitted herself in a black, white and floral Kenzie Gown from Erdem, which was originally priced at $3468. The dress is certainly a big departure from her very formal, lace wedding gown by Giles Deacon. Today's silk design was quite bohemian and '70s inspired.

Of course what was most notable was the fact that Pippa and James looked like they couldn't take the smiles off their faces as they attended the "white-tie" society wedding, which occured at Stockholm's Oscar Church. After the ceremony the group took a steamboat to a Villa Pauli to continue celebrations, likely to dodge photographers and other prying eyes.