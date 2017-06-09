Jana Kramer is mourning the death of her beloved dog after a tough cancer battle.

On Friday morning, the country singer took to Instagram where she posed for a shot with her daughter and four-legged friend.

"My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog," she shared with her 1.4 million followers.

Soon after, the "I Got the Boy" singer announced that her beloved dog had in fact passed away.

"Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together," Jana wrote online. "I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there."