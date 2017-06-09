Jana Kramer Mourns the Death of Her Dog After Cancer Battle: "You Were My Best Friend"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther's First Trailer Is Here: 5 Fast Facts About the Marvel Movie

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Did Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Just Take Their Feud to the Next Level? Watch to Get the Music Scoop!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

Jana Kramer is mourning the death of her beloved dog after a tough cancer battle.

On Friday morning, the country singer took to Instagram where she posed for a shot with her daughter and four-legged friend.

"My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog," she shared with her 1.4 million followers.

Soon after, the "I Got the Boy" singer announced that her beloved dog had in fact passed away.

"Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend. You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together," Jana wrote online. "I'll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there."

Photos

Stars Who Adopted Pets

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

She added, "You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you."

Thousands of fans shared their heartfelt condolences in the comments section including a familiar face from Dancing With the Stars.

"I'm so sorry," former dancing partner Gleb Savchenko wrote on Instagram with a crying emoji.

Followers of Jana will remember plenty of candid photos of the singer with her beloved pooch. Whether enjoying hikes at Runyon Canyon or movie time on the bed, this dog was part of the family.

Our thoughts go out to the singer. 

TAGS/ Pets , Jana Kramer , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.