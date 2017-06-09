Tyler Hubbard is ready to find out the sex of his baby.

Just a couple of days after the Florida Georgia Line member and his wife Hayley Hubbard revealed that they are expecting their first child together, the couple learned if pink or blue is in their future.

"Tyler's all geared up for a BOY!!!! Can't freaking wait!" Hayley shared on Instagram Friday evening. "#Diamondsordirtbikes #Genderreveal #ItsaBOY."

According to People, who first broke the news, the parents-to-be had a feeling that a boy was coming soon.

"We're both over the moon that our first will be a little boy!" Hayley shared with the publication. "I thought it might be a boy, but Tyler was 1,000 percent confident it would be—so confident that some of our friends brought us baby boy gifts."