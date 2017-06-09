The Mr. Robot family has extra reason to celebrate these days.

Just days after the USA drama's show creator Sam Esmail married Emmy Rossum during a star-studded ceremony, E! News caught up with its biggest stars at Mr. Robot's FYC event to get the low-down on the newlyweds' unforgettable day.

Emmy and Sam, who began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement two years later, said "I do" at the 55th Street Conservative Synagogue in New York City, before gathering celebrity friends like Robert Downey Jr., William H. Macy and Hilary Swankat the Guggenheim Museum for an incredible reception.

Mr. Robot star Christian Slater described the festivities as "beautiful," remarking the unique love this celebrity pairing shares. "He and Emmy have a beautiful relationship," the actor gushed with a smile. "They both are phenomenally supportive of each other and to see them celebrate in that way was great."