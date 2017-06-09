Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt Put on Vocal Rest Before 2017 Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt

dearevanhansen.com

Ben Platt has been placed on vocal rest from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen two days before the 2017 Tony Awards.

The actor, also known for his role in the Pitch Perfect films, announced the news on Twitter Friday.

"Hello, wonderful Evan Hansen fans. I wanted to share that I just came from the doctor and I'm so sorry to report that he's put me on vocal rest, which means I have to call out of the show tonight," he wrote. "I work very hard to avoid missing, but I must of course listen to the doctor's orders and preserve long-term health to miss as few future shows as possible."

"Hoping to be back sometime this weekend, and the doc is certain that at the latest I'll be A-OK by the time we reach Sunday night for the Tony performance," he added. "I feel alright but just can't make a peep. I'm so, so very sorry to disappoint. Much Love. Sincerely, Me."

In Dear Evan Hansen, Platt plays a lonely teenager who has severe social anxiety and who connects with people and finds his confidence and voice after telling a lie linking him to a classmate who committed suicide.

Dear Evan Hansen received nine Tony Award nominations, including an individual one for Platt and Best Musical.

