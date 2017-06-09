Ben Platt has been placed on vocal rest from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen two days before the 2017 Tony Awards.

The actor, also known for his role in the Pitch Perfect films, announced the news on Twitter Friday.

"Hello, wonderful Evan Hansen fans. I wanted to share that I just came from the doctor and I'm so sorry to report that he's put me on vocal rest, which means I have to call out of the show tonight," he wrote. "I work very hard to avoid missing, but I must of course listen to the doctor's orders and preserve long-term health to miss as few future shows as possible."

"Hoping to be back sometime this weekend, and the doc is certain that at the latest I'll be A-OK by the time we reach Sunday night for the Tony performance," he added. "I feel alright but just can't make a peep. I'm so, so very sorry to disappoint. Much Love. Sincerely, Me."