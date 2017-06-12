Quick, run to your window and look outside. Are pigs flying?

We ask because in the exclusive video above from Southern Charm's all-new episode, airing tonight, Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis are in the same room. By choice. Laughing. Smiling. Getting along. Yes, miracles really do happen.

The former couple reunites in tonight's episode of the Bravo reality hit for a mommy-daughter photo shoot, with Thomas adoringly watching on as Kathryn poses with Kensington Calhoun Ravenel.

And it becomes quite the emotional experience for Kathryn, who lost custody of Kensie, 3, and their one-year-old son, St. Julien Rembert, after failing a drug test.