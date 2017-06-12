Quick, run to your window and look outside. Are pigs flying?
We ask because in the exclusive video above from Southern Charm's all-new episode, airing tonight, Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis are in the same room. By choice. Laughing. Smiling. Getting along. Yes, miracles really do happen.
The former couple reunites in tonight's episode of the Bravo reality hit for a mommy-daughter photo shoot, with Thomas adoringly watching on as Kathryn poses with Kensington Calhoun Ravenel.
And it becomes quite the emotional experience for Kathryn, who lost custody of Kensie, 3, and their one-year-old son, St. Julien Rembert, after failing a drug test.
"Seeing Kensie and Thomas watching and laughing really just makes me see that light of what I always picture at the end of the tunnel," Kathryn says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above. "Us together as a family and that's what I see right now." We even get to see Thomas and Kathryn sit and play with Kensie together, as the photographer snaps away.
This is just the latest step forward for the on-and-off couple, with Thomas inviting Kathryn to attend Saint's birthday part in last week's episode. But something tells us Kathryn has yet to find out Thomas told Landon Clements that he wants to be in a relationship with her...just months after Kathryn accused them of having an affair.
Still, let's just linger in this sweet moment between them for a little longer, shall we?
Also giving us hope that Thomas and Kathryn's relationship may finally be on solid ground is a recent Twitter photo of the two of them enjoying lunch together, posted by The Gentry Bar and Room restaurant in Charleston.
Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)