Selena Gomez has returned to her roots.

A decade after bursting on to the Hollywood pre-teen scene as a Disney star and singer, the 24-year-old returned to the place where it all started on Thursday with a visit to Radio Disney studios. "This is actually where I got my first job ever," she told fans of the building on Instagram. "It's so cool to be back here."

Before she even sat down for an interview, Gomez was already busy meeting a longtime fan and fellow Disney Channel actress Jenna Ortega, 14, who stars on Stuck in the Middle. According to Ortega, she has looked up to Gomez her "whole life."