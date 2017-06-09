This Is Us may not be back for season two yet, but the tears don't have to wait.

Kristin Dos Santos caught up with the cast of NBC's hit on the red carpet at the show's FYC Emmys event in Los Angeles on Wednesday and had several of them crying as they reflected on the lessons the show has taught them, whether they're about parenting, marriage, or even just relating to other people.

"I had this conversation with [creator Dan Fogelman] after I watched the pilot, I said this show's gonna change people's lives. And I didn't know I was talking about me at the time," Justin Hartley says. "And then I realized after a while, no it's my life. This is really changing my life. It changes the way that I listen to my daughter and the way I respond to what she says, and I like to think I'm a better father because of the show."