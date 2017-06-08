In no time at all, Tara Lipinski will be double axel-ing her way down the aisle!

The gold-medal winning figure skater is gearing up to wed Todd Kapostasy, and after nearly two years spent engaged to the Fox Sports producer, she's finally sitting down with E! News' Carissa Culiner to share all the must-know deets before the big day.

Tara teamed up with WeddingWire.com to plan the festivities, which (besides an obvious appearance from her BFF and fellow correspondent Johnny Weir) include tons of incredible food options.

Inspired by her own sweet tooth, Lipinski revealed that guests will enjoy "mini late-night chocolate milkshakes with Kahlua and a ton of late-night snacks" like fried chicken and waffles. The cocktail hour will also feature fried chicken waffle cones drizzled with a maple bacon sauce. One word: Yum!