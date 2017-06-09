Kyle is sweeping Marissa off her feet!

On Sunday's What Happens at The Abbey, Kyle takes Marissa on a date, hoping that she'll give him a chance.

"I'm really surprised that Kyle asked me out on a date because I know he's been wanting to get with me but I always thought that he just wanted to get in me," Marissa says in the clip above.

During their cute picnic, Marissa tells Kyle, "To me, I felt like you were a f--kboy and I'm not the f--kboy whisperer. But now I realize that you're really not, you're actually really nice."