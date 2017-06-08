Hailey Baldwin and Model Cameron Dallas Are Dating on the Down-Low

Looks like there's a new man in Hailey Baldwin's life (who actually isn't all that new)...

E! News can confirm the 20-year-old supermodel is casually dating male model Cameron Dallas, 22.

"[They] met through friends and had an instant connection," a source told us. "They are both signed with IMG [modeling] agency and run in the same friend group."

In fact, they hung out together at the 2017 Met Gala just last month.

"Hailey has been friends with Cameron for a while now," the source continued, "But most recently they've taken their friendship to the next level."

Our source also noted that neither of them "want anything serious" right now, they do enjoy spending time together. "Hailey wants to keep it low-key between them," the insider said. "It's not serious, but they are definitely into each other.