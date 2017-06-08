Hailey Baldwin and Model Cameron Dallas Are Dating on the Down-Low

MHD/PacificCoastNews
Looks like there's a new man in Hailey Baldwin's life (who actually isn't all that new)...
E! News can confirm the 20-year-old supermodel is casually dating male model Cameron Dallas, 22.
"[They] met through friends and had an instant connection," a source told us. "They are both signed with IMG [modeling] agency and run in the same friend group."
In fact, they hung out together at the 2017 Met Gala just last month.
"Hailey has been friends with Cameron for a while now," the source continued, "But most recently they've taken their friendship to the next level."
Our source also noted that neither of them "want anything serious" right now, they do enjoy spending time together. "Hailey wants to keep it low-key between them," the insider said. "It's not serious, but they are definitely into each other.
We're told the duo was spotted hanging out at an IMG party at Delilah restaurant in Los Angeles Wednesday night. Though they didn't arrive together, they mingled among mutual friends once inside the party.
They were photographed leaving the restaurant afterward. Hailey looked like a Barbie doll in a hot pink satin slip dress, while Cameron donned jeans and a red and black jacket.
"They weren't together all night, but they had plans to be together after the party," our insider added.
Another source told us they are "hanging out" but are not exclusive. "Hailey likes him so time will tell," the insider dished.
Meanwhile, Hailey previously dated Justin Bieber in 2016, which she said was very difficult.
"I don't want attention out of dating somebody," she told Marie Claire last year. "It's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong. You have to focus on the person and nothing else."
Perhaps these two will have better luck!