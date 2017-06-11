Tony Awards 2017: The Full Winners List

At long last, it's time for the 2017 Tony Awards!

Kevin Spacey is hosting the show live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City starting at 8 p.m. The three-hour event will be broadcast on CBS and live-streamed online on CBS All Access.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Hello, Dolly! (10 nods), Dear Evan Hansen (nine nods) and A Doll's House, Part 2 (eight nods).

It's sure to be a star-studded affair, as it will honor a number of achievements in various Broadway productions from the 2016–2017 season. Presenters include Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Glenn Close, Brian d'Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Tina Fey, Sally Field, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Bette Midler, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune and Olivia Wilde.