Tony Awards 2017: The Full Winners List

Tony Awards
At long last, it's time for the 2017 Tony Awards!
Kevin Spacey is hosting the show live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City starting at 8 p.m. The three-hour event will be broadcast on CBS and live-streamed online on CBS All Access.
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Hello, Dolly! (10 nods), Dear Evan Hansen (nine nods) and A Doll's House, Part 2 (eight nods).
It's sure to be a star-studded affair, as it will honor a number of achievements in various Broadway productions from the 2016–2017 season. Presenters include Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Glenn Close, Brian d'Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Tina Fey, Sally Field, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Bette Midler, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune and Olivia Wilde.
Before the show, winners in the noncompetitive categories were revealed:
Special Tony Award
Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser; Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin
Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
James Earl Jones
Isabelle Stevenson Award
Baayork Lee
Here is the full list of nominations; E! News will update to reflect the winners in real- time:
BEST MUSICAL
Dear Evan Hansen
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Come From Away
Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Hello, Dolly!
Falsettos
Miss Saigon
BEST PLAY
Sweat
Oslo
Indecent
A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
August Wilson's Jitney
Six Degrees of Separation
Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Christian Borle, Falsettos
BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennfier Ehle, Oslo
Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays, Oslo
Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos
Jenn Colella, Come From Away
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!
Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Andrew Rannells, Falsettos
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen
Lucas Steel, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos
BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Johanna Day, Sweat
Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2
Michelle Wilson, Sweat
BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Danny DeVito, The Price
Nathan Lane, The Front Page
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
Steve Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen
David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day: The Musical
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
David Korins, War Paint
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen