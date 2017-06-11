Tony Awards 2017: The Full Winners List

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, Wilmer Valderrama, Instagram

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite for Cutest Photo 1 Year After Split

Scott Disick

Scott Disick Makes Out With Two Women at Once in Las Vegas

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2017 Tony Awards, Kevin Spacey

Tony Awards

At long last, it's time for the 2017 Tony Awards!

Kevin Spacey is hosting the show live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City starting at 8 p.m. The three-hour event will be broadcast on CBS and live-streamed online on CBS All Access.

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Hello, Dolly! (10 nods), Dear Evan Hansen (nine nods) and A Doll's House, Part 2 (eight nods).

It's sure to be a star-studded affair, as it will honor a number of achievements in various Broadway productions from the 2016–2017 season. Presenters include Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Glenn Close, Brian d'Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Tina Fey, Sally Field, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Bette Midler, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune and Olivia Wilde.

Before the show, winners in the noncompetitive categories were revealed:

Special Tony Award

Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser; Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin

Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

James Earl Jones

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Baayork Lee

Here is the full list of nominations; E! News will update to reflect the winners in real- time:

BEST MUSICAL

Dear Evan Hansen

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Come From Away

Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Hello, Dolly!

Falsettos

Miss Saigon

Photos

Stars on Stage: Broadway & Beyond

Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt

dearevanhansen.com

BEST PLAY

Sweat

Oslo

Indecent

A Doll's House, Part 2

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

August Wilson's Jitney

Six Degrees of Separation

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Christian Borle, Falsettos

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennfier Ehle, Oslo

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Rob Kim/Getty Images

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Chris Cooper, A Doll's House, Part 2

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Mike Faist, Dear Evan Hansen

Lucas Steel, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Brandon Uranowitz, Falsettos

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll's House, Part 2

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Condola Rashad, A Doll's House, Part 2

Michelle Wilson, Sweat

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Danny DeVito, The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Richard Thomas, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

John Douglas Thompson, August Wilson's Jitney

Photos

Naked Stars on Broadway

Patti Lupone, War Paint

Walter McBride/WireImage

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Steve Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day: The Musical

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

David Korins, War Paint

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Linda Cho, Anastasia           

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

TAGS/ 2017 Tony Awards , Entertainment , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.