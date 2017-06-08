Inside the Making of an HGTV Star

The act of doing the discovering is an art form in and of itself. While HGTV has its own development team, much of their star talent comes from a production company called High Noon Entertainment. On top of actively producing over 30 series, pilots and specials, they're responsible for unearthing and bringing to the screen shows like Cake Boss, Ayesha's Home Kitchen, Good Bones and, of course, Fixer Upper. Their technical mission is to constantly look for fresh faces and talent to bring to television—in other words, if you want to be an HGTV star, you've got to go through them first.

"We are known for taking normal people who are doing extraordinary things with their everyday lives and turning that into television," explains Katie Neff, Vice President of Development for High Noon. "We're always looking or that next piece of talent."

Neff and her team, which includes a six-person casting group, set up their talent searches in a two-pronged manner: On top of constantly keeping their eyes peeled for anyone with that special je ne sais quoi, they come up with targets for certain talent based off of shows they're interested in developing. It could be that they'd like to feature a certain part of the country or to capitalize on a design trend that's currently blowing up. Neff's first stop on any search is, not surprisingly, Instagram. Whether it's scrolling through hashtags (things like #housetour or #currentdesignsituation would be good places for a layperson to start) or tracking down a gorgeous shot on Pinterest to see who it was created by, social media constantly giveth (and hardly ever taketh away).

"We're constantly going down these Internet rabbit holes," says Neff. "You start at one blog and you end up 27 blogs removed and you're like, I don't even know how I got here or who these people are, but I'm going to reach out to them. People are getting creative with how they reach out, too, whether it's using a certain hashtag about needing their own show or following me personally on Instagram."