Actress and Lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow's house in East Hampton, New York is exactly what you'd expect: pristine.
The Goop gal just got the full organizational treatment for some rooms in her Hamptons home with the help of organizing queens Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. And these ladies certainly know how to kick a home into hyper-organizational-drive!
The Home Edit took to Instagram to post some photos of their recent revamp of Paltrow’s craft-and-toy storage room and her pantry. The kids' room, for son Moses and daughter Apple, shows a stark white storage room peppered with colorful (and color coded) books and toys. Bins, baskets and containers line the white walls and drawers. There's a small love seat sofa with a candy-inspired pillow.
Just as you'd imagine the lifestyle maven's home to be—everything is in its perfect place.
We just spent the most INCREDIBLE few days at @gwynethpaltrow's Hamptons house (#lifegoals)! Our favorite project from the trip (and of all time) was the playroom. We divided the room into activities on the left, and leisure on the right, and created zones for reading, games, art, crafts, and science.
Organizing @gwynethpaltrow's Hamptons house was the most fun few days of our life. And working on her pantry to get it ready for summer was a highlight! We we went with white, wood, and glass products to hold the essentials while keeping it light and airy.
The Home Edit posted a photo of oh-so orderly kids' room with the caption, "We just spent the most INCREDIBLE few days at @gwynethpaltrow's Hamptons house (#lifegoals)! Our favorite project from the trip (and of all time) was the playroom. We divided the room into activities on the left, and leisure on the right, and created zones for reading, games, art, crafts, and science."
That's a lot of zones!
Additionally, the company also redid the Oscar winner's pantry, making it light and airy (and totally enviable).
Along with a photo of the oh-so-tidy room, the caption read, "The pantry features various jars for all her baking needs, baskets of pasta, bubbly drinks like club soda and seltzer water@gwynethpaltrow's Hamptons house was the most fun few days of our life. And working on her pantry to get it ready for summer was a highlight!"
Of their design, the team explained, "We we went with white, wood, and glass products to hold the essentials while keeping it light and airy."
According to The Home Edit's website, [THE] is: "A full-service home organization company based in Nashville, but available nation-wide." The site adds, "We specialize in decluttering and organizing."
The organizational company boasts Rachel Zoe and Vanessa Lachey as some of its celeb clientele.