Actress and Lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow's house in East Hampton, New York is exactly what you'd expect: pristine.

The Goop gal just got the full organizational treatment for some rooms in her Hamptons home with the help of organizing queens Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. And these ladies certainly know how to kick a home into hyper-organizational-drive!

The Home Edit took to Instagram to post some photos of their recent revamp of Paltrow’s craft-and-toy storage room and her pantry. The kids' room, for son Moses and daughter Apple, shows a stark white storage room peppered with colorful (and color coded) books and toys. Bins, baskets and containers line the white walls and drawers. There's a small love seat sofa with a candy-inspired pillow.

Just as you'd imagine the lifestyle maven's home to be—everything is in its perfect place.