Black-ish's Yara Shahidi Is Headed to Harvard

Yara Shahidi is saying hello to Harvard.

The 17-year-old Black-ish actress has officially picked the Ivy League university as her college destination. The SAG Award nominee revealed her final choice on social media with a shot of her brimming with Crimson pride in a Harvard sweatshirt.

While she certainly earned her spot at the acclaimed school, we bet it didn't hurt her chances to have a letter of recommendation from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who is an alumna of Harvard Law School.

"She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say," Shahidi previously told W magazine of Obama.