Black-ish's Yara Shahidi Is Headed to Harvard

Yara Shahidi is saying hello to Harvard.
The 17-year-old Black-ish actress has officially picked the Ivy League university as her college destination. The SAG Award nominee revealed her final choice on social media with a shot of her brimming with Crimson pride in a Harvard sweatshirt.
While she certainly earned her spot at the acclaimed school, we bet it didn't hurt her chances to have a letter of recommendation from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who is an alumna of Harvard Law School.
"She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say," Shahidi previously told W magazine of Obama.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Meanwhile, it's likely Shahidi and Obama's first daughter, Malia Obama, will cross paths on campus as the 18-year-old is set to matriculate at the university in the fall.
The future college student completed her Instagram announcement with a quote from acclaimed writer James Baldwin, "The paradox of education is precisely this - that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated."
Months earlier, the actress revealed she had been accepted to every school she applied to. "That's really exciting," she told Seventeen in April. "My college plans are all up in the air, but I will choose within the next month."
With the decision finally made, she just has to pick a minor since she's already set on double majoring in African American studies and sociology. "I don't know if I am going to go more creative and do something in the arts or if I am going to do a social justice minor, so that is still up for debate," she told the magazine.
Whatever Shahidi decides, we're sure it will be stellar. Congratulations!