Don't mind Mandy Moore, she's just living her best life, working her best role yet.
"This Is Us is the greatest job I've had in my entire life. I'm grateful every day I get to go to work," Moore told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.
Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us opposite Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, was on hand for the awards show honoring American designers.
"Fashion is not a huge factor for Rebecca Pearson, that's why I feel lucky in my real life to get to have fun with it and sort of explore different facets of my personality through fashion," she explained.
Playing a mom on TV has had some influence on the 33-year-old's biological clock.
"Sure, but I think that's probably just in line with where I am in my life right now. The chapters have sort of lined up pretty perfectly," she said.
This Is Us returns for a second season this fall on NBC and viewers will finally find out how Jack (Ventimiglia) died.
"I know we'll find out how Jack dies and I know we'll see it," Brown revealed to E! News at NBCUniversal's 2017 Upfront. "Don't cry yet! I can't tell you exactly when it will happen...it will happen this season."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC this fall.
