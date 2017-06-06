Jessie James Decker may be a sizzlin' country singer but she's also a devoted mother and wife...

The outspoken 29-year-old made sure to give some love (and major support) to her husband Eric Decker after news hit on Tuesday afternoon that the NFL wide receiver had been released by the New York Jets.

Taking the high road, the social media star took to both Twitter and Instagram to thank the team and the fans.

The mom of two wrote, "Thanks Jets for being so welcoming to us over the past few years! We will miss you guys!!! We had some great memories and loved the fans."