Watch Zac Efron Wax a Man's Body, Because Why Not?

Talk about a hairy situation.
Zac Efron(probably) went where no movie star has gone before when he succeeded in giving Australian rugby star Beau Ryan a full body wax. During a recent appearance on The Footy Show, the Baywatch hunk and co-star Alexandra Daddario challenged Beau to strip his skin of any hair in order to land a role in the reboot's possible sequel.
After Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took the first step in inducting the former professional athlete into the Baywatch lifeguard fam by shaving his head, Ryan admitted he was up for the next task. Efron explained, "One of the things we had to do to be initiated into Baywatch, and this was a surprise to me, was the 'back, crack and Zac wax.'"
Yes, it's as painful as it seems.
Luckily a licensed aesthetician was on hand to assist Zac and Alexandra in waxing the Aussie star, who conveniently sported barely-there briefs with a 3-D shark popping out from either side.
"Remember, enjoy the pain," Efron teased as he waxed his underarms. Ouch! "There is one more important part," Alexandra then said, before Zac chimed in, "Below the belly button and above the shark... Then you're definitely in."
Efron didn't hesitate to reach underneath the Speedo for a moment he described as "one of the coolest things I've ever done on TV!" Well, that's one way to remember it.
