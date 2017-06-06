Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman is having a moment.
After her tour de force as an abused wife in Big Little Lies and an adoptive mother in Lion, the 49-year-old actress has been taking Hollywood and award shows by storm, once again.
On Tuesday night, the Australian actress lit up the stage with an inspiring speech about defying ageism in Hollywood when she accepted the award for Best Film Actress at the 14th Annual British Glamour Awards at the Berkeley Square Gardens in London. The glittering annual event was hosted by Absolutely Fabulous’ Jennifer Saunders.
As for the night's other big winners: Bridget Jones' Baby director Sharon Maguire won the Best Filmaker Award. Jennifer Hudson was named as the magazine’s Trailblazer. Model Jourdan Dunn was named top entrepreneur. Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan won best Comedy Actress.
#glamourawards Film Actress of the Year is Nicole Kidman ??? pic.twitter.com/b2vSP1y14q— British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 6, 2017
As for Kidman's acceptance speech, Keith Urban's lady love, who is clearly having a huge career resurgence, said, "I want to tell all the women out there—it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50."
Additionally, the soon-to-be 50-year-old added that her win made for a great early birthday gift.
"I'm going to take this as a birthday present—I'm about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years."
Kidman first broke out in Hollywood in 1989 with the lead role in the Phillip Noyce-directed thriller Dead Calm, starring opposite Billy Zane. The actress was in her early 20s when she starred in the movie and from there she went on to nab roles in Days of Thunder, Malice and To Die For, making her a household name. Her first role was in an Australian TV movie called Skin Deep in 1983. A whopping 34 years later, Kidman's career is bigger than ever.
Kidman has gone from ingenue to Tom Cruise's wife then to life on her own and now mother, wife and superstar. What is that keeps the star's lengthy career thriving for so many iterations?
Earlier this year before heading into the Dolby Theater at the 2017 Oscars, the Lion actress told E! News' Ryan Seacrest that it's her role as mother that keeps her acting career going.
When asked about raising her own four children, she shared, "It's such a driving force in my life. The maternal force of who I am is so strong. It taps into everything that I feel and I'm able to put it into the work, which is what you want as an actress."