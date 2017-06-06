Kidman first broke out in Hollywood in 1989 with the lead role in the Phillip Noyce-directed thriller Dead Calm, starring opposite Billy Zane. The actress was in her early 20s when she starred in the movie and from there she went on to nab roles in Days of Thunder, Malice and To Die For, making her a household name. Her first role was in an Australian TV movie called Skin Deep in 1983. A whopping 34 years later, Kidman's career is bigger than ever.

Kidman has gone from ingenue to Tom Cruise's wife then to life on her own and now mother, wife and superstar. What is that keeps the star's lengthy career thriving for so many iterations?

Earlier this year before heading into the Dolby Theater at the 2017 Oscars, the Lion actress told E! News' Ryan Seacrest that it's her role as mother that keeps her acting career going.

When asked about raising her own four children, she shared, "It's such a driving force in my life. The maternal force of who I am is so strong. It taps into everything that I feel and I'm able to put it into the work, which is what you want as an actress."