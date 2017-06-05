So many fun-ish things happened on tonight's episode of The Bachelorette.

There was mud wrestling! Some of the guys visited Ellen! Everyone wanted to punch DeMario! Horse cupcakes! The final whaboom!

But so many terrible things happened too, and at this point, if we were Rachel, we'd be asking producers for a whole new group of men. Why are they all so awful? Or why aren't we hearing from the guys who aren't? Why is no one letting Diggy speak?

Watching grown men argue about nothing is really more exhausting than it sounds, but instead of taking the nap we now feel like we need, we're here to lay it all out just for you.