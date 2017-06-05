Is Tyga's Song "Playboy" About Kylie Jenner? You Be the Judge

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Wait for a minute—did Tyga just drop a track about Kylie Jenner?

While they may be leading separate lives, it sounds like the rapper may still have the reality star on his mind—at least, that's what some listeners are musing. 

In his new track, "Playboy," which dropped over the weekend, Tyga rhymes "a superstar, got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me / You cut her legs off, she crawl right back to me." Considering Jenner and the "Rack City" star dated on and off for years and was his most high-profile relationship to date, the Internet is pointing to Jenner as the "superstar" he's referring to. 

Signs of trouble in paradise for this on-and-off pair popped up in late March. As spring bloomed, the 19-year-old's new romance with rapper Travis Scott heated up as they sat courtside in Houston, strolled in Miami, went clubbing in Boston and made out in Los Angeles.

"They are together for now," an insider told E! News of their dynamic. "They are having fun."

Meanwhile, big sister Kim Kardashian touched on the breakup during a recent appearance on Watch What Happen Live with Andy Cohen. 

"It was so easy that split. There has not been any drama with her," she said. It seems the mogul may have spoken prematurely. 

No matter any feelings Tyga may be airing in his music now, Kylie has made it clear to fans that she's doing quite alright. 

When one fan asked her on Twitter if she's ok, Jenner retorted, "Been feeling amazing."

What do you think about the song? Sound off in the comments below!

