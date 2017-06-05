Arrow's Katie Cassidy Is Engaged to Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy has been struck by cupid's arrow.
The 30-year-old Arrow actress announced her engagement to Matthew Rodgers via Instagram Monday, where Cassidy flashed her diamond ring as she gave her fiancé a big kiss. The couple has been vacationing at The Oberoi Mauritius, a five-star hotel on an island in the Indian Ocean.
"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," the beaming bride-to-be gushed on Instagram. "I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432."
"Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember," she added.
Cassidy and Rodgers took a private plane to the East African island six days ago, just after she appeared at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in London with her Arrow co-stars Stephen Amell, John Barrowman, Emily Bett Rickards, Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra. Since then, she has shared several photos from her beach vacation with her 2 million followers.
The actress has yet to share any details regarding Rodgers' proposal. This will be the first marriage for Cassidy, whose exes include Jerry Ferrara, Jason Garrison and Jesse McCartney.