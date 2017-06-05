Arrow's Katie Cassidy Is Engaged to Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy has been struck by cupid's arrow.

The 30-year-old Arrow actress announced her engagement to Matthew Rodgers via Instagram Monday, where Cassidy flashed her diamond ring as she gave her fiancé a big kiss. The couple has been vacationing at The Oberoi Mauritius, a five-star hotel on an island in the Indian Ocean.

"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," the beaming bride-to-be gushed on Instagram. "I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432."

"Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember," she added.