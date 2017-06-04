Zade Rosenthal / M - © 2011/DC Entertainment
What happens when super heroes go head-to-head on social media? Pure and total awesomeness!
On Friday,Katie Couric tweeted out a video of the Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot challenging Thor star Chris Hemsworth to answer back to the question of which of their alter egos would win if it came time to battle?
In the video, Gal says, "Now they asked me who would win, Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it's Wonder Woman. Don't you, Chris?"
It's that kind of attitude that may have put Gal and her movie at the top of the box office this weekend! The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, has grossed over $122 million in the U.S. and $233 million internationally over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hey @chrishemsworth -- @GalGadot has something to ask you... #wonderwoman https://t.co/XWrDANhsaT pic.twitter.com/wDZDZpIemt— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 2, 2017
I think she'd kick Thor's a**— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017
I always knew you were a smart guy :) But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds?— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017
On Saturday, the Australian actor wrote back, barely putting up a fight and admitting that the princess of the Amazons would likely take him.
Chris tweeted, "@katiecouric @GalGadot I think she'd kick Thor's a--"
But the battle was too easily won...
Gal's response was too perfect, noting that she was up for a rumble.
"I always knew you were a smart guy. But I think it’s worth a fight. We should collide worlds," she wrote back.
Clearly Chris isn't the only A-list fan of the warrior princess, Lupita Nyong'o, who could just be Wonder Woman's biggest fan, took to Instagram over the weekend to gush over the film.
"Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN," the Oscar winner wrote. "W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. @Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld)."