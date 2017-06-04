What happens when super heroes go head-to-head on social media? Pure and total awesomeness!

On Friday,Katie Couric tweeted out a video of the Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot challenging Thor star Chris Hemsworth to answer back to the question of which of their alter egos would win if it came time to battle?

In the video, Gal says, "Now they asked me who would win, Wonder Woman or Thor? And I think it's Wonder Woman. Don't you, Chris?"

It's that kind of attitude that may have put Gal and her movie at the top of the box office this weekend! The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, has grossed over $122 million in the U.S. and $233 million internationally over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.