Ariana Grande Leads Emotional One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande returned to the stage Sunday to perform at the One Love Manchester concert, an event she co-organized to help benefit the survivors and families of the victims of the May terror attack.

A suicide bomber had killed 22 people and injured dozens more at the singer's concert in Manchester Arena. On Saturday, just a day before the benefit show, three people drove a van into pedestrians walking on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring dozens.

Check back for live updates below.

Marcus Mumford opened the show with a minute's silence for the attack victims and told the crowd, "Let's not be afraid," before performing his 2009 song "Timeshel."

Take That, a British boy band most popular in the '90s and mostly in Europe and Asia, then performed their 2006 song "Shine." They followed it up with their new track "Giants" and their 2006 song "Rule the World."

Original member Robbie Williams, whose departure from the group made headlines, then came out and sang his 1998 solo hit "Strong," which he began a cappella and which paid tribute to Manchester.

"Manchester is strong, we're strong, we're strong, we're still singing out song, our song, our song," he sang. "Manchester, are you with me?"

He then performed his biggest hit, the 1997 ballad "Angels," while the crowd sang along.